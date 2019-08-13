Pinot’s Palette Canvas Connections Strengthen Female Friendships

Posted 10:18 AM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, August 13, 2019

Did you know August 1st was National Girlfriends Day? Pinot’s Palette is celebrating the entire month by encouraging women to strengthen their friendships through Canvas Connections classes.

The paint and sip studio wants women to bring their friends and family for a night of creativity and connections! Activities include painting traditional canvases, wine glasses, wine bottles and more. Not only is the class BYOB, but you can also bring your favorite snacks.

"Everything is done from scratch. Our talented professional artists will walk everyone through step by step on how to do the paintings. About 95% of our guests don't have any painting experience whatsoever," said John Danielsen, Owner of Pinot's Palette Collegeville and Exton.

After about two hours, you have your own masterpiece and memory to walk away with.  For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.