MISSION BBQ Coming to Marlton, NJ

Nothing says “America” like barbecue! MISSION BBQ joined us outside our studios this morning to talk about its latest location and Military Appreciation Night happening this Friday, August 16th!

MISSION BBQ opened its doors on September 11th, 2011 with the goal to serve those who serve.

The company has 81 restaurants on the east side of the United States with the latest restaurant opening up in Marlton, New Jersey.

"The concept was born and bred from our love for our country," said Kevin Cross, Regional Director of Operations.

Military Appreciation Night runs from 6 PM until 9 PM on Friday, August 16th with proceeds going to the United Service Organizations or USO. For more information visit MISSION BBQ's website.