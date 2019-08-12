Back to School with the MinuteClinic

Back to school is around the corner and many schools and colleges require that students receive vaccinations before walking into the classroom.

MinuteClinic Nurse Practitioner Kelly Moran shared some health and hygiene tips for the start of another school year.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kelly suggested checking with your school district to see which ones you need.

"Everybody that's going back to school for the first time, either kindergarten or first grade, all the state requirements are pretty much the same. Everyone's going to need a Tdap Vaccine, Hepatitis B, MMR, Polio and Chicken Pox."

Those returning to secondary school need a Tdap Booster and a Meningitis A Vaccine as well. All of the MinuteClinic locations have the necessary vaccines.

"Hand hygiene is a great way to prevent that spread of germs. You want to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm, soapy water."

Kelly talked about an annual flu shot as well.

"It's a good idea to get it before the end of October because that's when we start seeing cases of the flu."

The MinuteClinic also offers school and sports physicals if your child is playing a sport.

"Coming from the medical community, we always have everybody's best interest at heart. These vaccines are made to protect yourselves and everybody else."

For more information, click here.