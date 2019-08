Booze, blues and barbecue! What could be better?

Melissa Michalczyk from State Street Events broke down everything that’s happening at the BOOZ. BLUES.BBQZ Festival on Saturday, August 10th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all happening at Tioga and Richmond Street in Port Richmond near Bonk's Bar.

The fun runs all day from noon until 7 PM and you can expect 35 different vendors alongside several different food trucks, musicians and beer tents.

For more information, click here!