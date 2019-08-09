Peddler’s Village Peach Festival & Sidewalk Sale Returns August 10th & 11th

Peddler’s Village is transforming into a peach lover’s paradise! The annual Peach Festival & Sidewalk Sale returns during National Peach Month.

Director of the festival Joseph Albert and the Executive Chef of Cock N’ Bull Restaurant Jack Connor brought an amazing spread and preview to our studios.

It's going to be a beautiful weekend weather wise and Peddler's Village is the place to be. The Peach Festival & Sidewalk Sale is happening on August 10th & 11th from 10 AM until 6 PM.

"It's a great thing to bring people to the village because it gives us an opportunity to show off some different things especially the local produce in the area," said Jack.

Try both sweet and savory peach dishes from outdoor carts or inside restaurants. You won't only find food, but also great deals! The sidewalks of Peddler's Village will be lined with bargains starting at 10 AM on Friday, August 9th.

"We have lots of entertainment. We have a pirate show this year. We have bounces, sand art, face painting and a lot of local bands," said Joe.

Even better? Admission is free for all guests! For more details, visit the site.