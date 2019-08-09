“A Taste of Chestnut Hill” Restaurant Week Begins August 11th

Charming Chestnut Hill is gearing up for restaurant week, which runs from Sunday, August 11th until Friday, August 16th.

One of the participating restaurants is Campbell’s Place. Owner Vanessa Mullen talked about what you can expect!

Campbell's Place is a staple in the heart of historic Chestnut Hill.

"It's a wonderful avenue to walk and really take in the sights. It's a very historic and quaint town so you can walk in and find a seat at any of the restaurants," said Vanessa.

Aside from Campbell's Place, you can find Baker Street Bread Company, Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Cafe, Cosimo's Pizza Cafe, El Poquito and many more restaurants. For a full listing of those participating and their menus, click here.

Unlike Center City's fixed prices, Chestnut Hill's deals vary. You can find cuisines from $15 to $40 throughout the week. Free parking will be offered throughout the week as well starting after 6 PM!

For more information on all the happenings, click here.