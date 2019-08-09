DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

“A Taste of Chestnut Hill” Restaurant Week Begins August 11th

Posted 9:12 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:11AM, August 9, 2019

Charming Chestnut Hill is gearing up for restaurant week, which runs from Sunday, August 11th until Friday, August 16th.

One of the participating restaurants is Campbell’s Place. Owner Vanessa Mullen talked about what you can expect!

Campbell's Place is a staple in the heart of historic Chestnut Hill.

"It's a wonderful avenue to walk and really take in the sights. It's a very historic and quaint town so you can walk in and find a seat at any of the restaurants," said Vanessa.

Aside from Campbell's Place, you can find Baker Street Bread Company, Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Cafe, Cosimo's Pizza Cafe, El Poquito and many more restaurants. For a full listing of those participating and their menus, click here.

Unlike Center City's fixed prices, Chestnut Hill's deals vary. You can find cuisines from $15 to $40  throughout the week. Free parking will be offered throughout the week as well starting after 6 PM!

For more information on all the happenings, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.