BREAKING: Plane Crashes In Montgomery County Neighborhood Killing Everyone Onboard

Posted 8:49 AM, August 8, 2019, by

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WPHL) — Investigators are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Montgomery County that claimed the lives of everyone on board.

Officials say that 911 calls about the crash began pouring in around 6:20 a.m.

We are told that a single engine aircraft took a path through backyards in Upper Moreland Township, before coming to rest in a shed behind a home near Minnie Lane and Morris Road.

Police are calling the crash fatal, but they have not yet said how many people died. They did confirm that no one on the ground was hurt, and no homes were damaged.

Agents from the National Transportation Safety Board are in en route to the scene and will arrive around noon.

