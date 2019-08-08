Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic This Weekend

It’s a big year for the Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic! The much-anticipated West Chester affair is celebrating it’s 15th anniversary.

President and CEO of the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce Mark Yoder and Dr. Maria Hess from Wilmington University joined us to talk more about the event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The professional bike race includes the Iron Hill Pro Men's Criterium and the Wilmington University Pro Women's Criterium. There's also top amateur racing in the Rothman Institute Amateur Criterium and the Tolsdorf Trike Challenge.

"It's a free event for all families. We have kids races and a kid zone. My kids come out there and they love watching these guys. Ninety guys going 35 MPH down the streets of West Chester, it's kind of like NASCAR on bikes," said Yoder.

All of the fun begins at 3:30 PM with the West Chester Dental Arts Kid's Race. For more information, click here.