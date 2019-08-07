Back to School Essentials with Limor Suss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heading back to school? Limor Suss has some essentials you need for everyone in your household, whether going to kindergarten, college and even for mom!

First, you need a one-stop shop for all of your back to school items. Staples makes back to school shopping easy and fun. The new line of products features the latest trends, colors and patterns to send kids of all ages back to school in style. The new line is available in stores across the country, and on Staples.com.

Need to refresh your wardrobe for the new school year? JC Penney is a one-stop shop where everybody in the family can find items they love for less time, money and effort. The retailer's exclusive brands, like Arizona, feature an assortment of styles that hit on all of the latest trends.

Just in time for back to school season, Campbell's launched a new portable, microwavable rendition of their timeless classics for a great after school snack. They are available in creamy tomato soup and homestyle chicken noodle, and are perfect for a quick snack or for pairing with a salad.

Moving to college? Zinus has got you covered. The company is an e-commerce furniture company that expertly packs and ships mattresses, bed frames, platform beds, and home essentials right to your doorstep. Each item comes in a singular box with all tools needed for assembly. For more information, visit Zinus.com.

Finally, a little something for mom. Pick up one of Olay's red jar moisturizers. Olay Regenerist Micro Sculpting cream is a rich, nourishing moisturizer that works well for dry, normal and oily skin. Olay Regenerist is a light, breathable moisturizer that leaves a matte finish.