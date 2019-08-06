Traffic Troubles: Chestnut Street Bridge Eastbound Closed for 1 Year

Posted 10:10 AM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, August 6, 2019

Expect heavy delays around the Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River as a new construction project closes the eastbound direction.

The Chestnut Street Bridge carries approximately 18,664 vehicles per day.

The eastbound side of the bridge closed for one year on August 5th. The construction plans to repair and redeck the 62-year-old connection between University City and Center City.

The closure began just after 8 PM and affects vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians between Schuylkill Avenue near 30th Street and 23rd Street.

If you're heading east from West Philadelphia, use 38th, 36th or 33rd Streets to head east onto Market Street. This will lead you across the river to 23rd Street. If you're in the vicinity of 30th Street, turn left onto Schuylkill Avenue to access either eastbound Market Street or JFK Boulevard.

Construction on the bridge also includes widening the sidewalks, installing decorative barrier and railings, creating a dedicated bike lane and more.

