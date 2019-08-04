Weekend Philler Episode 326

On Weekend Philler Episode 326, we eat our way down the Anthony Bourdain food trail with NJ Tourism, take a trip back to Asbury Park, NJ to visit Asbury Park Brewery, taste some exotic sweets, heats and meats at Goodies Gone Wild on the Ocean City Boardwalk, talk to artists SuperGroupHugs and Bun Leung at Wizard World Philly 2019, and take a look at artist Richmond Garrick's gallery "Profound" and learn about the inspiration behind his work!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

