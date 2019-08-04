Super Group Hugs & Bun Leung Art

Posted 5:45 PM, August 4, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Every summer, Wizard World brings a new mix of talented artists to the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year we had the pleasure of learning about Super Group Hugs and Bun Leung Art. Both of these artists put a new spin on the characters and pop culture we all know and love. Super Group Hugs incorporates the hilarious and sometimes adorable subtext of the bonds these characters share. Plus, embrace all of the 90s nostalgia in Bun Leung’s whimsical mashup art.

Find your favorite Super Group Hug at supergrouphugs.com

Check out Bun Leung’s work at bunleung.com

