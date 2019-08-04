Goodies Gone Wild on the Ocean City Boardwalk

Goodies Gone wild is one of the Ocean City Boardwalk’s newest additions, and it’s the perfect place to get sweets, heats and meats to keep your summer grilling season interesting.

Heather Neville created the store as her own personal version of a gas station – a bunch of random things that she thought were fun and interesting all collected into one place. The sweets are hundreds of craft sodas from all over the country and 50+ flavors of cotton candy ranging from unicorn tail to spicy jalepeño to a whole line of cocktail-flavors. The heats are hundreds of different hot sauces, ranging from mild to outrageously spicy. There are hot sauce flavors for every meal and every pallet, some of which will numb your mouth for a half hour. The meats is, in Heather’s opinion, the most interesting part of the store. She has dozens of different meats in jerky and frozen form, some of the most exotic being clam jerky, python filets, and even a tarantula in a can.

Heather generously treated Weekend Philler producers Tony and Holly to some of her more interesting “goodies” – A tarantula, wicked reaper hot sauce, and even earthworm jerky! Check out the video below to see how well they stomached it.

Goodies Gone Wild is located between 9th and 10th on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The shop is open from 10AM-10PM daily so be sure to stop by before your next barbecue to get some interesting treats that will make you the talk of the town!