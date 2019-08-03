IN FOCUS: Violence Prevention and the Police Athletic League

Officials from the City of Philadelphia say that after declining for several years, the homicide rate has increased steadily since 2014 – a trend they say is expected to continue based on preliminary 2018 data. Philadelphia organizations, elected officials, and nonprofits share their strategies and programs to reduce gun violence.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Included in the discussion is State Senator Anthony Williams from the City of Philadelphia as well as Theron Pride, the City of Philadelphia’s Senior Director of Violence Prevention Strategies and Programs and representatives from the following organizations: the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/ Anti-Violence (PAAN), CeaseFirePA, Operation Save Our City, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, the National Homicide Justice Alliance, and the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia (PAL Of Philadelphia).

Jennifer is joined first by State Senator Anthony Williams of Philadelphia as well as Theron Pride who is the City of Philadelphia Senior Director of Violence Prevention Strategies and Programs. George Mosee also joins Jennifer. He is the Executive Director of the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/ Anti-Violence Network (PAAN). Each shares their view on the topic and discusses how they are raising awareness about the issue from proposed legislation to outreach regarding gun violence in the City.

Secondly, we continue our coverage of this issue with Shira Goodman, Executive Director of CeaseFirePA as well as Rosalind Pichardo who is the Executive Director of Operation Save our City. Ms. Pichardo tells us how gun violence has also impacted her and her family.

Next on In Focus Marybeth Christiansen, the PA State Chapter Lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is with us as well as Aleida Garcia, Founder of the National Homicide Justice Alliance. Marybeth Christiansen shares what strategies mothers are using to take a stand for gun violence as the organization talks about being a grassroots movement. Aleida Garcia discusses how she says her organization empower survivors of murder victims in our local communities.

And, we round out this week’s In Focus with Ted Qualli, The Police Athletic League Of Philadelphia’s (PAL) Executive Director and Captain Jarreau Thomas, PAL Of Philadelphia Unit Commanding Officer.

They discuss their mission of “Cops Helping Kids.” The organization has roots in the city that date back to 1947. PAL provides youth with athletics, academic support, and character-building programs and prides itself on helping girls and boys develop self-esteem.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.