Adopt a Pet: Nenny

Posted 9:18 AM, August 2, 2019

Meet Nenny! She is a staff favorite at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Nenny is an 8-year-old senior dog who loves affection, cuddles and swimming. According to one of her fosters she is an excellent car rider, friendly to every human she meets and would be a great family dog.

Nennels, as her fans at the shelter like to call her, needs to be the only animal in the home. She is looking for a home where she can have all the attention and in return she will give unconditional love and affection.

Want sweet Nenny to be apart of your family? Click here!

