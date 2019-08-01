Explore Norristown Riverfront with Trails on Tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trails on Tap, the beer garden that gives back! It is making it's last stop of the summer this weekend.

You can find the traveling beer garden at the Norristown Riverfront Park until Sunday! At the riverfront enjoy beer from Mainstay Independent Brewing, fresh food, hammocks, lawn games, kayaking and bicycling.

A portion of all proceeds from Trails on Tap will be reinvested toward protecting the river, expanding the Schuylkill River Trail, and supporting Schuylkill River Greenways.

Click here to learn more!