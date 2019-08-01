Evil Genius Beer Company Celebrates Shark Week with Baby Shark Beer

Posted 9:15 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12AM, August 1, 2019

In celebration of Shark Week, Evil Genius Beer Company released a Baby Shark-inspired beer! Head on over to their spot in Fishtown this week to celebrate Discovery Channel’s much anticipated summer event with shark-themed beers and bites.

From July 28th until August 4th, you can enjoy the premiere of the Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo beer, Shark Week Trivia, shark-themed movies and more.

For a full listing of events head on over to evilgeniusbeer.com or visit them at 1727 Front St, Philadelphia PA 19122.

