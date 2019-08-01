Chinatown’s Newest Hot Pot Spot, Chubby Cattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Giving a modern vibe to an ancient tradition, that's what Chubby Cattle is bringing to the Philadelphia dining scene.

The contemporary restaurant will be sure to wow you with it's conveyor belt of food, a train that makes special deliveries to your table and it's Wagyu beef topped with 24 carat gold. The owners take pride in the high tech dining system, which allows visitors to order from the touch of an iPad.

The food draws from Mongolian, Tibetan, and Chinese cuisines, with a focus on build-your-own hot pot. You can find the popular new spot at 146 N. 10th St.

