We love homegrown talent at PHL17! Local musician CC Miles stopped by to perform her newest song “The Lucky Ones.”

CC drew the inspiration for her song from her hometown Medford Lakes, New Jersey.

"My brother and sister are actually the age I was talking about in the song so they had their friends in the video. We filmed in Medford Lakes so everything was pretty real in the video," said CC.

