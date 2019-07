Commuter alert! If you were one of the first round of people to receive a SEPTA Key Card, it will expire on July 31st.

SEPTA Key Cards are valid for 3 years. You can find the expiration date on the front of the card. Look for the area marked "GOOD THRU."

For more information on transferring existing fare products or getting a new card, click here.