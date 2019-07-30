Rita’s Releases Limited-Time “Go Birds” Water Ice

Rita’s Italian Ice just rolled out an Eagles-themed water ice.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Go Birds" is an apple and pear mix with the team's signature midnight green hue.

Rita's is an official partner of the Eagles and has been a part of the training camp for the last few years.

"It's actually a tradition at training camp for the rookie players to deliver Rita's to the veteran players after practice," said Madalyn Weintraub, Director of Brand Marketing for Rita's.

Weintraub said the Eagles top three flavors are blue raspberry, Swedish fish and mango.

The new flavor is available at 150 locations across Philadelphia, Wilmington and Trenton. To find a location near you, click here.