Philadelphia Soul Back in the AFL Playoffs

Posted 9:21 AM, July 30, 2019, by

The Philadelphia Soul are once again in the playoffs trying to bring another arena bowl title to Philly!

Quarterback Dan Raudabaugh said it all comes down to practice and you have to prepare like a champion if you want to be a champion.

"We've got really good defense so we go out there every day and it's battling against the best," said Raudabaugh.

Wide Receiver Darius Prince added they're hoping to continue their success after last Sunday's game on July 28th.

"We got the best coach in the game. He's going to make sure we're prepared to go out there and get the job done," said Prince.

The Soul take on Washington Valor on August 4th at 4 PM in the Wells Fargo Center. For tickets, click here.

