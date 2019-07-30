First Tee Bringing Golf and Life Skills to Philly Youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Golf isn't always a sport that people have access to or can afford, but The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia is changing that.

The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia is a youth development organization that provides youth with educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

The non-profit organization is extremely affordable and offers four weeks of youth golf lessons for just $15 and The First Tee provides all the equipment. Kids from all walks of life ages 6 to 18 are invited to learn and play.

The organization also works hard to encourage girls to get involved in the game. Join them Tuesday, August 6 for the Tee Time Girl's Golf Tournament and Fashion Show. The event not only promotes female golfers, but is also a huge fundraiser for The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia.

To learn more about the event click here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video