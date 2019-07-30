Collingswood to Host “Lights On” Campaign in Support of Local Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Collingswood, NJ is hosting the "Lights On" campaign through this Friday to help small businesses that took a financial hit after strong storms forced them to close last week.

The town's special "Fresh From the Farm" week, which was originally planned for last week, is taking place now. Nine restaurants are participating.

Multiple shops are encouraging the community to support local commerce as well, with some offering specials to shoppers that visit.

