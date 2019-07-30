Collingswood to Host “Lights On” Campaign in Support of Local Business

Posted 9:22 AM, July 30, 2019, by

Collingswood, NJ is hosting the "Lights On" campaign through this Friday to help small businesses that took a financial hit after strong storms forced them to close last week.

The town's special "Fresh From the Farm" week, which was originally planned for last week, is taking place now. Nine restaurants are participating.

Multiple shops are encouraging the community to support local commerce as well, with some offering specials to shoppers that visit.

For more information and a full list of participating businesses, click here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.