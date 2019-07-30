Adopt a Pet: Layna

Posted 4:09 AM, July 30, 2019, by

Meet Layna! This special needs Chihuahua will melt your heart!

Layna, is a brave little girl who has defied all odds! She was first found on the side of a road after being hit by a car. When Tiny Paws Rescue took her under their wing she was scared and unable to move her back legs.

After a full year of vet appointments and lots of physical therapy, Layna is able to walk on all fours! Her back legs have gained a lot of strength over the last year, but they do get tired and when they do  Layna uses a doggy wheelchair to help her get around.

Layna does not let her injury or her past limit her. She is spunky, energetic, sweet as can be and loves to spend time on your lap. Layna may bark when she first meets you, but give her a minute to warm up and she will be begging you for treats in no time.

Click here to learn more about Layna!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.