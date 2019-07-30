× Adopt a Pet: Layna

Meet Layna! This special needs Chihuahua will melt your heart!

Layna, is a brave little girl who has defied all odds! She was first found on the side of a road after being hit by a car. When Tiny Paws Rescue took her under their wing she was scared and unable to move her back legs.

After a full year of vet appointments and lots of physical therapy, Layna is able to walk on all fours! Her back legs have gained a lot of strength over the last year, but they do get tired and when they do Layna uses a doggy wheelchair to help her get around.

Layna does not let her injury or her past limit her. She is spunky, energetic, sweet as can be and loves to spend time on your lap. Layna may bark when she first meets you, but give her a minute to warm up and she will be begging you for treats in no time.

Click here to learn more about Layna!