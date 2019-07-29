Weekend Philler Episode 325 – Craft Corner Takeover!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Weekend Philler Episode 325, it's our Season 3 Craft Corner TAKEOVER!! We visit some of our favorite breweries from this season: Eight & Sand Beer Co., Bald Birds Brewing Co., Bonesaw Brewing Co., and Vinyl Brewing Co.! Then we head over to Berlin Brewing Co. for the release of "Tony Gnomeo", their Weekend Philler flavored IPA!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

