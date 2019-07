× Red Cross’ Camp Save-A-Life Empowers Kids

The American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania wants every kid to have a safety plan in place in the event of a disaster.

The 1-week program tackles such issues as fire prevention, digital and water safety, First Aid, and CPR training.

New campers participate every week, but you need to move fast because it ends on August 16th.

The program is free for kids ages 10-14.

Go online to redcross.org to obtain an application.