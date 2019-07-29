Make Your Lipstick Pop with These Tips From a Beauty Expert

Makeup lovers, today is your day. It's National Lipstick Day!

Marcia Williams, CEO of Embellish Beauty Concepts joined us to share her tips on how to make your lipstick pop. After creating her own line of liquid lipsticks, she's an expert in making the color on your lips into an essential part of your outfit.

  1. Prep Lips with a Scrub
  2. Use Lip Balm for Smooth Lips
  3. Use a Lip Liner
  4. Keep Q-tips Handy for Touch ups
  5. Use Concealer to Define the Shape

Learn more about Embellish Beauty Concepts by visiting the website here.

