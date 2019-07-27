IN FOCUS: Scrunch Cancer, Katz JCC, Camp Save-a-Life, and ACANAFEST

This week, two young women talk about their business to raise awareness for cancer by selling scrunchies, we learn about the Katz JCC senior meal program, the American Red Cross shares information on their Camp Save-a-Life, and performers from ACANAFEST give us a sneak peek into their festival.

Keriann Noonan and Dana Bibeault, co-founders of Scrunch Cancer, were sisters of Delta Delta Delta sorority at Stockton University where their philanthropy is St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Since graduating, Noonan ran in a St. Jude hero marathon to continue supporting the philanthropy. Dana taught herself how to make scrunchies with left over fabric, the two then teamed up together to create Scrunch Cancer. Portions of their profits go towards St. Jude and they hope to raise $3,000 this year.

We continue our coverage by talking with the Katz JCC Adult/Cultural/Judaic Department Director Marcy Weiner-Lahav about their senior meal program. The program serves around 50 meals per day and also provides meals on special occasions. Seniors can enjoy kosher meals, exercise, crafts, and make friends. One of the senior’s favorite meals is brisket, which for many brings back fond memories and reminds them of their childhood. The Katz JCC wants to keep this vital program flourishing and therefore has launched their fourth crowdfunding campaign, #JCCBubbesBrisket, to run through July 31, 2019. We get an update on the campaign and how people can continue to help the meal program.

Next, we learn about the American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Camp Save-a-Life. Camp Save-a-Life gives the youth the opportunity to learn valuable disaster preparedness techniques and leadership skills. The camp is free, and attendees will become both CPR and First Aid certified. The week-long camp goes until August 16th.

As, we round out this week of In Focus, we are joined by ACANAFEST Director and two performers that will be there during the 12th annual event. The non-profit organization based in Philadelphia serves African and Caribbean immigrants by providing access to social and legal services, community development programs, health services, and many other services. Organizers say the largest African Musical and Dance Festival on the East Coast will be at Penn’s Landing on August 4th.

