The 14th Annual East Passyunk Car Show is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 28th.

There will be live music, crafts, entertainment and up to 200 antique, show, classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles!

Our Khiree Stewart gave us a sneak peek of what we can expect.

Click here for more information on the show.

