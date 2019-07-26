PHL17 Down The Shore: Stone Harbor

Every Friday, the PHL17 news team heads down to a different shore point to showcase what’s happening! This week, we sent our Jenna Meissner to Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

What better way to start the morning than a good workout? Bayside Fitness Club is open 24 hours a day all year long. The fully equipped gym offers a variety of classes like paddle board workouts on the bay.

It's not uncommon to see Bluff the cross-beaked rooster walking around the beaches of Stone Harbor. His human mom Hannah Toft uses her beloved pet to educate people about the special needs chicken who is gaining quite a following on Instagram.

Next up, PHL17 visited the Harbor Square Theater. The quirky theater has been there since 1947 and still has some of the original architecture and neon letters from the marquee.

If you're looking for more of an educational experience, the Stone Harbor Museum has a variety of exhibits showing the extensive history of Stone Harbor.

Stepping into The Bread and Cheese Cupboard is like stepping into a friend's home. Established in 1974, the shop offers many different options of cheeses, breads and baked goods.

Finally, you can't go to Stone Harbor without stopping into The Well Dressed Olive. The unique olive oil and vinegar tasting store is the home to over 50 varieties of olive oils and vinegar.