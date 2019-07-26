Celebrate Shark Week with Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Discovery Channel's popular Shark Week marathon runs July 28th through August 4th this year!

Adventure Aquarium in Camden is getting in on the fun. The aquarium is already celebrating Shark Summer, but it's ramping up the festivities next week.

Shark Summer features fun events, including a hands-on "Touch a Shark" exhibit.

The aquarium is home to the largest collection of sharks on the east coast, with 15 different species and 48 sharks total. It's even the only aquarium where you can see a Great Hammerhead Shark.

For more information and tickets, visit AdventureAquarium.com.