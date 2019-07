Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Broadway came to Kensington yesterday!

Cast members of Bucks County's rendition of "Mamma Mia" met with kids taking part in the Police Athletic League summer cheer camp. Students got to learn some of the dances performed in the show from the pros starring in the production.

Bucks County Playhouse says "Mamma Mia" is been the most popular show in the theater's 80-year history.