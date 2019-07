× National Chili Dog Day at Destination Dogs in Center City

The last Thursday of July is known as National Chili Dog Day.

Over the years, the chili dog has become a popular summer food that you can find at fairs, boardwalks, street trucks, and other restaurants.

Destination Dogs in Center City is a popular spot to get a chili dog in Philadelphia. Our Khiree Stewart went there to check out their different varieties.

Click here for more information on Destination Dogs.

