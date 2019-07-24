On Vacation, But Don’t Want to Ditch Your Workout Routine? Try These Simple Exercises in Your Hotel Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even on vacation, some of us may want to keep up with our fitness routine, but don't have access to a gym.

Whether it's to keep up the habit of working out or getting in a few extra moves so you feel okay about enjoying special treats on your trip, you're in luck.

Michelle Bauer, owner of Nex Level Fitness joined us to share some easy exercises you can do while still having a good time on vacation.

Nex Level Fitness has two locations in Chalfont and Doylestown. For more information on the gym, click here.