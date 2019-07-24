Commuter Alert: I-95 Southbound Ramp to Girard Avenue Closed Until 2021

The exit ramp from southbound Interstate 95 to Girard Avenue is closed for two years following a long-term construction project.

Crews are reconstructing the southbound viaduct at the Girard Avenue Interchange and building new on and off-ramps.

Commuters are directed to take the southbound off-ramp at Allegheny Avenue, turn left on Allegheny Avenue, followed by a quick right onto Allen Street and left onto Richmond Street. Here, travelers can access Girard Avenue or Aramingo Avenue.

The on-ramp to I-95 southbound from Aramingo Avenue at the Girard Avenue Interchange will remain open during the construction.

This work is part of the $312 million project currently underway through 2023 to replace the southbound I-95 viaduct between Palmer Street in Fishtown and Ann Street in Port Richmond, reconstruct and improve the on and off-ramps at Girard and rebuild I-95 southbound pavement between Ann Street and Allegheny Avenue.

