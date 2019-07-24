Celebrate International Tequila Day!

Posted 9:37 AM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:36AM, July 24, 2019

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere and it’s International Tequila Day! Celebrate with discounted drinks from Central Taco and Tequila in New Jersey.

Remo Croce, Regional Manager of PJW Restaurant Group, explained four different varieties of tequila: blanco, reposado, anejo and extra anejo.

Whichever you prefer the new restaurant offers it in flights, margaritas and cocktails. Central Taco and Tequila is also offering $5 off tequila flights and $5 off margarita pitchers in celebration of the holiday.

For more information, click here.

