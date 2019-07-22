× Philadelphia Dance Day Returns For 10th Year

Philadelphia Dance Day is coming back for its 10th year this Saturday!

A group of local dance companies and independent instructors will team up to offer a day full of free dance workshops, live performances and a $10 evening dance party and showcase.

The goal of the event is to unite the community in celebrating dance as a powerful platform for creative expression and physical activity.

Our Khiree Stewart caught up with some of the instructors and showed off his dance moves.

Click here for more information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

