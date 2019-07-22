Philadelphia Dance Day Returns For 10th Year

Philadelphia Dance Day is coming back for its 10th year this Saturday!

A group of local dance companies and independent instructors will team up to offer a day full of free dance workshops, live performances and a $10 evening dance party and showcase.

The goal of the event is to unite the community in celebrating dance as a powerful platform for creative expression and physical activity.

Our Khiree Stewart caught up with some of the instructors and showed off his dance moves.

Click here for more information.

