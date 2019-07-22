Job Fair for Hahnemann University Hospital Workers Impacted by Closure

Posted 7:33 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:32AM, July 22, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) -- The Delaware County Workforce Development Board, in partnership with the Mayor's Office and Philadelphia works, is hosting a job fair for Hahnemann University Hospital employees impacted by it's closure.

The Hire Hahnemann Career Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Employers interested in participating are encouraged to email tsmith@philaworks.org to register.

Hahnemann is winding down operations at the Center City facility amid financial woes. Admissions from the Emergency Department ceased on July 17th as did several other services including elective surgeries that require inpatient care.

A complete closure of the hospital is slated for September 6th.

