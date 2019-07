Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday morning during the summer, PHL 17 heads to a different shore point.

This week, our Kelsey Fabian skipped the shore and went to the beach. She stopped by Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to see what they have in store for the summer.

She stopped by Funland, The Ice Cream Store, The Point Coffee House and Bake Shoppe, Dolles Salt Water Taffy and Browseabout Books.

Watch below to learn more or click here to learn more about events happening in Rehoboth Beach!

