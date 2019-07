Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wishing you could have a dog, but don't have the time? Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Camden County has a solution.

Rent-A-Dog is a program that allows you to take a pooch out for a few hours or the whole day. Renters must fill-out an application, but the actually renting is free.

The program helps the dogs get out of their kennels, get exercise, socialize and gives them exposure.

Sign up to take out a designated pooch on an adventure like a hike, ice cream, or errands!