Explore Philly’s Unique Hidden Gems with “Secret Philadelphia: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you've lived in Philadelphia for years, or have visited the city countless times, there are still some hidden gems you may not have ever heard of.

Mary Dixon LeBeau, a Philadelphia native, is the author of "Secret Philadelphia: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure." The book takes a look at more than 90 unique and unusual places around the city that you can visit.

Here's a look at just three of the special places featured in the book.

Simeone Foundation Automotive Musuem - 6825 Norwich Dr, Philadelphia PA

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is a private collection of over 60 racecars with significant racing history. All of the cars featured are winners and have their original parts. The Classic Car Trust recently voted the Simeone Foundation Museum as the best collection in the world.

The Insectarium - 8046 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia PA

The Insectarium is an educational museum featuring many interesting bugs most people have probably never even heard of. It started with an exterminator displaying his "catch of the day" in his window. When many people gathered to see it, he decided to collect more bugs and open a museum. The largest touch screen in the world is featured in the butterfly exhibit to help teach kids about the insect's anatomy.

The Historical Dental Museum - 3201 N Broad St 3rd Floor, Philadelphia PA (Temple Campus)

The Historical Dental Museum on Temple University's campus features teeth collected by a singular dentist who called himself "The Painless Dentist." The dentist used to go out on the road, lecture about dental health, and then pull teeth right there.

For more information on the book, visit SecretPhillyGuide.com.

You can pick up a copy on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.