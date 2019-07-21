Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Weekend Philler Episode 324, we stop by Human Village Brewing Co. and check out their Open Mic Night, discover all of the fun things to do in Asbury Park, NJ with New Jersey Tourism, preview the documentary Boots: Fighting Out of Philly about up and coming boxing star Jaron "Boots" Ennis, get fit in a fun new way at Rumble Boxing, and check out some awesome dragon creations with TerriDragon!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

