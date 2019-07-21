TerriDragon

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Every year, Wizard World brings a new mix of artists to Philadelphia as part of the convention’s Artist Alley. This year, we had a chance to get to know Terri Wenzel, a seamstress from New England who is known as the creator of TerriDragons. Every one of these unique dragons is handmade by Terri with enough character to satisfy the fandom of anyone in your life. She told Weekend Philler her story.
