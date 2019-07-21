Human Village Brewing Co.

Located in Pitman NJ, Human Village Brewing Co. is one of the most unique breweries that we have covered on the show! Located in what used to be the Bus Stop Music Café, Rich and Megan Meyers have kept with the theme of music with everything from their decor, beer names, and even their events.

Human Village’s open mic night sounded so awesome that we had to check it out for ourselves! Here are some of the highlights of the amazingly talented people that perform at this event.

To check out more of the performers (including some who were not featured in the segments), check out the Weekend Philler Facebook page, where we will be posting more!

 

