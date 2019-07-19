Halo: Outpost Discovery Makes Debut in Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania Convention Center is turning into the Halo Universe from July 19th until July 21st.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The event brings the Halo video game to life and allows gamers to step into Halo's world.

"It's the biggest Sci-Fi video game franchise ever. We're asking you to come play. There's laser tag, virtual reality games, hundreds of consoles and PCs, two escape rooms so there's just a ton of stuff to do," said John Friend, Director of Consumer Products for XBOX.

Tickets are available for Friday (1 PM - 9 PM) and Sunday (10 AM- 5PM). Saturday is already sold out!

For more information, visit the website halooutputdiscovery.com.