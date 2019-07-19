Chaddsford Winery Hosts Adult Summer Camp

Posted 9:12 AM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, July 19, 2019

Chaddsford Winery’s “Adult Summer Camp” is back Saturday, July 20th & 27th. Camp Chaddsford is the ultimate summertime retreat with a huge lineup of outdoor activities and of course, wine!

General Manager Corey Krejcik said the idea came from his childrens' field day at school.

"We participate in these field days for our children. We take them to summer camps. They get to do all these awesome activities and you're standing there saying 'This is a lot of fun. Why can't we do it as adults?'" said Corey.

Activities include traditional games like kickball, volleyball and cornhole, but there's also some newer events like a tie dye t-shirt station and Riddling Rack toss.

Our Jenna Meissner and Tiffany Savona attempted one of the newer events, the Case Box Challenge.

Camp Chaddsford is Saturday, July 20th & 27th from 11 AM to 6 PM. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

