The Franklin Institute is celebrating the anniversary of the first moon landing.

Summer of the Moon is happening Saturday, July 20. Stop by to see special live science shows, footage of the 1969 landing, rocket launchings and there will be space related objects on display including a computer that was used during Apollo 11.

The 50th anniversary celebration kicks off at 10 am and is included with general admission.

