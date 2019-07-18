How To Stay Cool During Philly’s Heat Health Emergency

The Philadelphia area is about to experience the hottest weather its had in years!

The city has issued a Heat Health Emergency beginning 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 and is scheduled to end Sunday, July 21, at 11 p.m. The National Weather Service also issued an “Excessive Heat Warning” through the weekend, stating temperatures could feel as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

When daytime temperatures reach the 90s or triple digits for two or more days, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke can occur. It is important to check on loved ones, neighbors, and pets during this week; if you believe someone is having a medical emergency, call 911.

With record temperatures on the horizon, here are a few things to take note of and remember when a Heat Health Emergency is declared, provided by Phila.gov :

Cooling Centers Throughout the City Will Be Open Later

In response to the Heat Health Warning, various designated cooling centers including libraries, senior centers, and recreation centers that have air conditioning will be open for extended hours on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19. Click this link to find your local cooling center.

The following free library locations are designated cooling centers that will be open for extended hours during Thursday and Friday:

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline is Open For Calls

Any Philadelphia resident can call to get health and safety tips and talk to medical professionals. Call (215) 765-9040 to reach the hotline.

Heatline hours are as follows:

Wednesday, July 17, from noon to midnight.

Thursday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.

Friday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.

Saturday, July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.

Sunday, July 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., when the emergency declaration ends.

The Office of Homeless Services Increased Their Outreach

If you see somebody on the street who needs help you can call (215) 232-1984. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.

Additional Pet Safety Measures are Enforced by Philadelphia’s Animal Care & Control Team

Remember that during excessive heat all dogs must have at least one separate area of shade large enough to accommodate it’s entire body to protect it from the sun. Owners can face up to a $500 fine if they do not follow ACCT Philly’s requirements linked here. If you see a dog left outdoors in very hot weather, call (267) 385-3800.

For additional tips on how you can stay cool during the summer heat click on this link, and to learn how you can help prevent heat-related illness click here.