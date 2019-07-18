Commuter Alert: Changes Coming to SEPTA Regional Rail Lines July 20th-August 4th

Posted 9:00 AM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, July 18, 2019

The Southwest Connection Improvement Program is back and will impact some of SEPTA’s regional rail lines starting Saturday, July 20th.

The three lines impacted are the Airport Line, Media/Elwyn Line and Wilmington/ Newark Line.

The Airport Line will have no train service during the project. Shuttle buses will replace the train service between Eastwick, Airport Terminals and 30th St Station.

The Media/ Elwyn Line will have some service between Elwyn & 49th Street Stations following a special timetable. Shuttle buses will replace train service between 49th & 30th Street Stations.

The Wilmington/ Newark Line will have some service between Newark & 30th Street following a special timetable. There will be no service to/from Suburban, Jefferson or Temple University Stations.

The program is expected to last around three weeks. For more information and specific schedules, click here.

